Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 50%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Quotient Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Quotient Technology grew revenue at 8.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 15% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:QUOT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Quotient Technology in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Quotient Technology had a tough year, with a total loss of 28%, against a market gain of about 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Quotient Technology is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Quotient Technology is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

