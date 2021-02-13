Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$15.45

The investors in Quotient Technology Inc.'s (NYSE:QUOT) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 29% to US$12.71 in the week following its full-year results. Revenues of US$446m beat expectations by a respectable 4.5%, although statutory losses per share increased. Quotient Technology lost US$0.72, which was 42% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:QUOT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Quotient Technology's four analysts is for revenues of US$507.3m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 83% to US$0.13. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$495.3m and losses of US$0.13 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target rose 35% to US$15.45, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Quotient Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$7.80 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Quotient Technology'shistorical trends, as next year's 14% revenue growth is roughly in line with 13% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 18% next year. So it's pretty clear that Quotient Technology is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Quotient Technology going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quotient Technology that you should be aware of.

