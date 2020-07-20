Quotient Reports Impressive Results From SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Study Conducted In Spain

(RTTNews) - Quotient Ltd. (QTNT) reported that an independent study conducted in Madrid, Spain has confirmed the high performance characteristics of the company's MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray. The study was conducted at an independent laboratory using over 500 samples.

The independent study found the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray demonstrated 100% ability to detect COVID-19 antibodies, and 99.8% specificity to rule out the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. These findings show the same sensitivity and specificity found in the company's own earlier tests.

The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray was CE marked as of May 1, 2020.

Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, said, "We are pleased to discover that the independent study results were consistent with our own internal findings. These results demonstrate that the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray achieves very high accuracy in a real-world setting."

