Quotient Announces Strong Final Study Data For COVID-19 Antibody Test

(RTTNews) - Quotient Limited (QTNT), Switzerland-based commercial-stage diagnostics company, Monday reported strong final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.

The company expects to complete the CE marking process and the submission of the FDA emergency use authorization for the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray in the next few days.

"I am very pleased with the exceptional results from our final study's performance data. Our innovative MosaiQ technology delivered 100% sensitivity and 99.4% specificity, truly an outstanding performance. We are confident that we will CE mark for Europe including Switzerland and begin the FDA emergency use authorization process within a matter of days," said Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

"The MosaiQ technology requires very low quantities of biological raw material allowing us to guarantee supply of microarrays to our customers for the foreseeable future with no lot-to-lot variation due to changes to the microarray content," said Ed Farrell, Chief Operating Officer of Quotient.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.