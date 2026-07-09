Quoin Receives FDA IND Clearance To Initiate Phase 2 Study Of QRX003 In Peeling Skin Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003 in Peeling Skin Syndrome. This clearance enables the company to initiate its planned Phase 2 clinical study, marking the first formal company-sponsored trial for this rare condition.

About Peeling Skin Syndrome

Peeling Skin Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by continuous shedding of the outer skin layer, often leading to discomfort, infections, and impaired quality of life. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments available for PSS, underscoring the importance of Quoin's program.

Study Design

The Phase 2 study is expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and will enroll 6-8 pediatric and adult patients across the U.S. and Europe. QRX003 will be applied twice daily to more than 80% of the patients' body surface area (BSA) over a 52-week period. The FDA expressed no safety concerns regarding the study design or dosing duration.

Prior Data

In an ongoing investigator-led pediatric study, QRX003 demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements by Week 12 across key severity endpoints, including the Modified Ichthyosis Area Severity Index (M-IASI), Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA), and a dermatology-specific quality-of-life measure. Continued dosing for over 15 months has shown no adverse events.

Broader Development

QRX003 has now received IND clearance for two indications: Peeling Skin Syndrome and Netherton Syndrome. Quoin also anticipates testing QRX003 in additional ichthyosis indications where no approved treatments exist. The company is targeting potential approval of QRX003 for PSS in 2028.

QNRX has traded between $3.25 and $41.80 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $4.72, down 1.67%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $4.34, down 8.05%.

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