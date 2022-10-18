Quoin Pharmaceuticals Up 28% On Plans To Start Second Trial To Evaluate QRX003 Topical Lotion

(RTTNews) - Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) rising more than 28% Tuesday morning at $2.42.

The specialty pharmaceutical company today said it is planning to start a second clinical trial to evaluate QRX003 topical lotion in Netherton Syndrome patients.

Netherton syndrome is a rare hereditary disorder characterized by scaling skin, hair anomalies, increased susceptibility to atopic eczema.

The company said that the study will be conducted under Quoin's currently open Investigational New Drug (IND) Application and will assess QRX003 topical lotion in Netherton patients who are currently receiving treatment including systemic therapy for symptomatic relief.

QNRX has traded in the range of $1.65-$194.62 in the last 1 year.

