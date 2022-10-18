Markets
QNRX

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Up 28% On Plans To Start Second Trial To Evaluate QRX003 Topical Lotion

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) rising more than 28% Tuesday morning at $2.42.

The specialty pharmaceutical company today said it is planning to start a second clinical trial to evaluate QRX003 topical lotion in Netherton Syndrome patients.

Netherton syndrome is a rare hereditary disorder characterized by scaling skin, hair anomalies, increased susceptibility to atopic eczema.

The company said that the study will be conducted under Quoin's currently open Investigational New Drug (IND) Application and will assess QRX003 topical lotion in Netherton patients who are currently receiving treatment including systemic therapy for symptomatic relief.

QNRX has traded in the range of $1.65-$194.62 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QNRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular