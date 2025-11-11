Markets
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb 21% On Topical Rapamycin Milestone

November 11, 2025 — 11:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) rose 21.15% to $9.99, up $1.74, after announcing that its topical delivery platforms achieved target rapamycin loadings of 4% w/w in a lotion and 5% w/w in a dermal patch.

The company plans to manufacture clinical trial and stability batches in the fourth quarter of 2025 and initiate clinical testing in 1H 2026 for indications including microcystic lymphatic malformations and venous malformations, conditions currently lacking FDA-approved treatments.

On the day of the announcement, QNRX experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the data. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $9.99.

