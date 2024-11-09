Quoin Pharmaceuticals at Risk of Nasdaq Delisting Amidst Financial Challenges

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (QNRX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd faces a significant risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as their ADSs have consistently closed below $1.00. Despite receiving an additional 180-day grace period to comply, there is no guarantee that the company will succeed in meeting Nasdaq’s listing standards. Delisting could severely impact the liquidity and trading volume of Quoin’s ADSs, making it more challenging for investors to trade and potentially leading to negative market perceptions. This development could hinder the company’s ability to raise capital and result in additional regulatory burdens, further exacerbating the financial challenges the company faces.

The average QNRX stock price target is $2.00, implying 198.51% upside potential.

