News & Insights

Stocks

Quoin Pharmaceuticals at Risk of Nasdaq Delisting Amidst Financial Challenges

November 09, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (QNRX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd faces a significant risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as their ADSs have consistently closed below $1.00. Despite receiving an additional 180-day grace period to comply, there is no guarantee that the company will succeed in meeting Nasdaq’s listing standards. Delisting could severely impact the liquidity and trading volume of Quoin’s ADSs, making it more challenging for investors to trade and potentially leading to negative market perceptions. This development could hinder the company’s ability to raise capital and result in additional regulatory burdens, further exacerbating the financial challenges the company faces.

The average QNRX stock price target is $2.00, implying 198.51% upside potential.

To learn more about Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QNRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.