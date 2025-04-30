Quoin Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement following a sustained share price above $1.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, as its ordinary shares have consistently closed above $1.00 per share for the last 13 business days. This notification indicates that the compliance matter is now closed. Quoin is a specialty pharmaceutical company in late clinical stages focusing on treatments for rare and orphan diseases, with a promising pipeline of four products aimed at conditions such as Netherton Syndrome and Epidermolysis Bullosa. The company emphasizes its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and provides caution regarding forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties impacting future results.

Potential Positives

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, signaling improved market performance and stability.

The company's ordinary shares have been trading at or above $1.00 for 13 consecutive business days, indicating positive investor confidence.

This compliance reinstatement allows Quoin to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, which is crucial for attracting institutional investors and increasing market visibility.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company has only recently regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which may reflect previous struggles with maintaining investor confidence and stock value.

The warning regarding the risks and uncertainties related to the company's forward-looking statements highlights potential instability in achieving positive results from their product development, which could impact future operations and investor perception.

Despite having multiple products in development, the press release emphasizes that actual results may differ materially from expectations, suggesting a cautionary outlook on the company's product pipeline and overall viability.

FAQ

What recent development has Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after maintaining a closing price above $1.00.

What is the focus of Quoin Pharmaceuticals?

The company specializes in developing treatments for rare and orphan diseases through innovative therapeutic products.

How does Quoin Pharmaceuticals support rare disease patients?

Quoin addresses unmet medical needs by developing products targeting a variety of rare conditions, including Netherton Syndrome and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Where can I find more information about Quoin Pharmaceuticals?

Visit Quoin's official website at www.quoinpharma.com or follow them on LinkedIn for updates.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements involve predictions or expectations about future events, which may not materialize due to various risks and uncertainties.

$QNRX Insider Trading Activity

$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 122,221 shares for an estimated $54,999

ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASHBURN, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a late clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases, today announces that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





The notification from Nasdaq confirms that for the last 13 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at or above $1.00 per share. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers the matter closed.







About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.







Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit:



www.quoinpharma.com



or



LinkedIn



for updates.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; whether the Company’s studies successfully generate data that is sufficiently robust and comprehensive to support an NDA filing for QRX003 as an approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.







For further information, contact:







Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.





Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO







mmyers@quoinpharma.com









Investor Relations







PCG Advisory





Jeff Ramson





jramson@pcgadvisory.com





(646) 863-6341



