News & Insights

Markets
QNRX

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Prices Offering Of Approx. 4.1 Mln Shares At $1.6/Share; Stock Tanks

March 05, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX), Tuesday announced the pricing of offering of around 4.1 million shares, representing same amount of American Depository Shares or ADS, and warrants, at a combined price of $1.6 per share, to raise approximately $6.5 million.

The specialty pharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds for corporate-related purposes.

The company stated that the warrants, Series D and Series E, would be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and would expire in two years and five years, respectively, from their issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 7.

Following the announcement, Quoin's stock is currently tumbling 44.48 percent, to $1.57 over the previous close of $2.9 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QNRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.