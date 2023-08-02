News & Insights

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (QNRX) Price Target Increased by 1423.07% to 134.64

August 02, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) has been revised to 134.64 / share. This is an increase of 1,423.07% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,610.80% from the latest reported closing price of 7.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNRX is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QNRX / Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Cellect Biotechnology has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

