Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (QNRX) Price Target Increased by 1423.07% to 134.64

The average one-year price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) has been revised to 134.64 / share. This is an increase of 1,423.07% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,610.80% from the latest reported closing price of 7.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNRX is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Cellect Biotechnology has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

