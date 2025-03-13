QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $QNRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS ($QNRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, beating estimates of -$0.47 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 122,221 shares for an estimated $54,999

ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

