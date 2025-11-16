Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt (QNRX) Price Target Increased by 51.52% to 42.50

The average one-year price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:QNRX) has been revised to $42.50 / share. This is an increase of 51.52% from the prior estimate of $28.05 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 182.77% from the latest reported closing price of $15.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNRX is 0.00%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.02% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNRX by 28.76% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNRX by 21.29% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 12,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNRX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

