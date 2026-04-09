Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt (QNRX) Price Target Increased by 12.66% to 30.26

The average one-year price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:QNRX) has been revised to $30.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.66% from the prior estimate of $26.86 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 430.41% from the latest reported closing price of $5.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNRX is 0.08%, an increase of 27,139.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25,444.69% to 842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 80K shares.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 78K shares.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 75K shares.

Millennium Management holds 75K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.