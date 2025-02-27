Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Clinical Data From Pediatric Netherton Syndrome Study

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (QNRX) announced highly positive clinical data from its ongoing pediatric Netherton Syndrome or NS study. The trial, investigating QRX003, a novel topical treatment, showed remarkable improvements in the first patient treated with a whole-body application.

After just two weeks of treatment, the patient experienced dramatic skin healing and a significant reduction in pruritus or itching.

The study demonstrated a near-complete elimination of the visual effects of NS, with Investigator Global Assessment or IGA scores improving from 7 to 1-2, and pruritus scores reducing from 5 to 1.

The patient was able to discontinue previously required medications, including antihistamines, glucocorticoids, and antivirals, and reported no need for antibiotics since starting treatment.

Importantly, the patient also experienced zero nightly sleep disturbances for the first time, further highlighting the potential impact of QRX003 in transforming the lives of those affected by Netherton Syndrome.

No adverse events were reported during the two-week treatment period.

"While this data comes from a single patient, the results are groundbreaking, and they offer strong evidence of QRX003's potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with Netherton Syndrome," said Dr. Michael Myers, CEO of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. "These early results pave the way for the expansion of the study and the potential for QRX003 to provide long-lasting relief for children suffering from this debilitating disease."

Quoin Pharmaceuticals plans to expand the study to additional pediatric subjects and continue to assess the long-term effects of QRX003.

Currently, QNRX is trading at $0.41 up by 33.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

