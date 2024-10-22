Quoin Pharmaceuticals announces further expansion of on-going NS studies

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) announces the further expansion of its on-going Netherton Syndrome, NS, clinical studies to include two additional international sites in the United Kingdom, UK. These sites, Great Ormond Street Hospital and St. Thomas’ Hospital, both in London, are recognized centers of excellence for treating Netherton Syndrome patients in the UK. Both sites have available cohorts of patients potentially eligible to participate in Quoin’s studies. A Principal Investigator, PI, for the UK studies has been appointed and a Clinical Research Organization has been engaged. These clinical sites, as well as the previously announced site in Saudi Arabia, will operate under the auspices of Quoin’s open Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QNRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.