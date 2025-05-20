Quoin Pharmaceuticals Advances QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome with Orphan Drug Designation in Europe

Quoin Pharmaceuticals announces Orphan Drug Designation for QRX003, providing potential 10-year market exclusivity in Europe for Netherton Syndrome.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has received Orphan Drug Designation for its lead product, QRX003, from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. This designation offers several benefits, including regulatory incentives and a potential 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe upon approval. CEO Dr. Michael Myers highlighted the company's progress in clinical trials, reporting positive efficacy and safety results for QRX003, which functions as a topical kallikrein inhibitor. QRX003 is currently undergoing late-stage clinical evaluations as a treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a serious condition with no existing approved therapies. Quoin aims to address unmet medical needs for rare diseases through its innovative pipeline, which includes multiple products targeting various orphan indications.

Potential Positives

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for QRX003, providing it with regulatory incentives like scientific advice, fee reductions, and access to EU grants.

Upon approval, QRX003 will receive 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, enhancing the product's commercial potential.

The ongoing late-stage clinical trials are generating positive results, indicating effective skin healing and a favorable safety profile for QRX003.

Potential Negatives

Company's reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty surrounding the approval and commercialization of QRX003, raising concerns about potential risks and challenges that could delay or prevent success.

Absence of approved therapies for Netherton Syndrome indicates a high level of unmet medical need, which may put additional pressure on the company to deliver results quickly and effectively.

Potential challenges in completing clinical trials on time and achieving desired results may hinder the company's progress and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is QRX003 and its significance in Netherton Syndrome treatment?

QRX003 is a topical treatment for Netherton Syndrome, currently in late-stage clinical trials, targeting a condition with no approved therapies.

What does Orphan Drug Designation mean for QRX003?

Orphan Drug Designation provides QRX003 with incentives like 10 years of market exclusivity and regulatory support upon approval in Europe.

How does QRX003 improve symptoms for Netherton Syndrome patients?

QRX003 is designed to promote skin healing and significantly reduce severe chronic itching, enhancing patient quality of life.

What is Quoin Pharmaceuticals' focus as a company?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing therapies for rare and orphan diseases, addressing unmet medical needs for affected patients.

When can we expect regulatory updates on QRX003?

Updates on QRX003's regulatory progress will be provided as Quoin continues its clinical trials and pursues approval in Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QNRX Insider Trading Activity

$QNRX insiders have traded $QNRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENISE P. CARTER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

MICHAEL MYERS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 555,556 shares for an estimated $250,000

GORDON DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 122,221 shares for an estimated $54,999

ANTHONY JAMES CULVERWELL purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

$QNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $QNRX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Company continues to advance QRX003 in late-stage clinical trials in Netherton Syndrome patients









Regulatory milestone provides 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe upon approval







ASHBURN, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a late clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announces that it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in Europe by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead product QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome.





Orphan Drug Designation in Europe affords the Company incentive benefits including scientific advice on study protocols, various fee reductions and access to EU grants. If approved, QRX003 will be granted 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome.





Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “We continue to make important clinical and regulatory progress for QRX003 as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome, and this milestone marks yet another significant step forward for Quoin. As we continue to generate positive clinical results from our ongoing studies we are very encouraged both by the efficacy signals we are seeing and the clean safety profile of the product to date. In particular, the extent of skin healing observed coupled with the almost complete elimination of severe chronic pruritus in our investigator pediatric study underscores QRX003’s mechanism of action as a broad spectrum kallikrein inhibitor that has the potential to be a safe and effective treatment for this disease.”





QRX003 is currently being evaluated in multiple late-stage clinical trials and is designed to be a topical, non-systemic treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a devastating, life-altering disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.







About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.







Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit:



www.quoinpharma.com



or



LinkedIn



for updates.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: advancing QRX003 in Quoin’s late-stage Netherton Syndrome clinical studies, upon approval being granted 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, continuing to generate positive clinical results from ongoing studies of QRX003, QRX003’s mechanism of action having the potential to be a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome and Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.







For further information, contact:









Investor Relations







PCG Advisory





Jeff Ramson





jramson@pcgadvisory.com





(646) 863-6341







