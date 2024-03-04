News & Insights

Quoin Pharma Says FDA Clears Recruitment Of Teen Subjects For Two Ongoing Clinical Trials For QRX003

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the recruitment of teen subjects aged 14 years and older into its two ongoing clinical trials for QRX003, which is being developed as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome (NS).

Both trials are being conducted under Quoin's open Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for QRX003. The clearance includes teen patients in both the company's open label and placebo controlled studies.

This important development represents the first ever inclusion of non-adult subjects in Netherton Syndrome clinical studies conducted under an open Investigational New Drug Application.

