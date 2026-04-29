Quoin Pharma Plans To Initiate QRX009 Trial For Pachyonychia Congenita In Q3 2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), a late-stage clinical company, provided a clinical and regulatory update on its QRX009 topical rapamycin development programs.

The firm noted that it plans to initiate investigator-led clinical studies for its QRX009 in many key target indications, with the first being Pachyonychia Congenita, a rare skin disease, with no approved disease-modifying therapies.

The study will be led by Professor Edel O'Toole of Queen Mary University of London, a clinician for Pachyonychia Congenita. The firm plans to initiate the study in the third quarter of 2026.

Notably, the firm said it is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for QRX009 with an additional indication in the third quarter of 2026.

In addition, the firm plans to initiate investigator-led clinical studies for both Gorlin Syndrome (GS) and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) later in 2026.

Quoin's pipeline includes QRX003 and QRX009 that can target conditions including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, and Palmoplantar Keratoderma.

"We view these opportunities as highly complementary to our ongoing late-stage program in Netherton Syndrome (NS) as well as our program in Peeling Skin Syndrome, for which we are also targeting an IND application in Q3, 2026, "said Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin.

QNRX has traded between $5.20 and $41.80 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $5.45, down 0.18%.

In the after-hours market, QNRX is up 9.16% at $5.95.

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