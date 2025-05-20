Quoin Pharma Gets Orphan Drug Status In Europe For QRX003 In Netherton Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Tuesday said that it has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead drug candidate QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome. Orphan Drug Designation in Europe offers various benefits including reduced fees, market exclusivity, and access to scientific advice.

QRX003 is currently being evaluated in multiple late-stage studies in Netherton Syndrome.

