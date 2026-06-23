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Quoin Pharma: FDA Conditionally Accepts QYLEKI As Proposed Brand Name For QRX003

June 23, 2026 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) announced the FDA has conditionally approved QYLEKI as the proposed brand name for QRX003, the company's investigational product candidate for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. The company said a request for proprietary name review and final approval for QYLEKI will be included in a New Drug Application for QRX003.

QYLEKI lotion is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 whole-body clinical trials in patients with Netherton Syndrome. The pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to initiate in the second half of 2026, with a potential NDA filing in 2027.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Quoin shares are down 6.47 percent to $4.12.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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