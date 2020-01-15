QUIZ Plc online sales fall 14%, worsened by third-party websites

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fast fashion retailer QUIZ Plc QUIZ.L said online sales fell by 14.8% in the seven weeks up to Jan. 4, in line with the broader retail sector's poor trading over the Christmas period.

Revenue from online sales via QUIZ's own website grew but sales from third-party websites "declined significantly". As a result group revenue in the period fell by 9.3%.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Kate Holton)

