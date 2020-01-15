Commodities

QUIZ Plc online sales fall 14%, worsened by third-party websites

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Fast fashion retailer QUIZ Plc said online sales fell by 14.8% in the seven weeks up to Jan. 4, in line with the broader retail sector's poor trading over the Christmas period.

Revenue from online sales via QUIZ's own website grew but sales from third-party websites "declined significantly". As a result group revenue in the period fell by 9.3%.

