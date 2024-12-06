QUIZ PLC Faces Challenges Amid Declining Sales

QUIZ PLC (GB:QUIZ) has released an update.

QUIZ PLC, the omni-channel fashion brand, reports a challenging trading period with an 8.6% decrease in sales as of November 2024, impacted by reduced traffic during the crucial month of November. Despite growth in international revenues, the company faces liquidity concerns, prompting a review of financing and strategic options. The company is focused on managing its working capital and exploring additional funding options to navigate financial challenges ahead.

