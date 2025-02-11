Quiver's Stock Research: Powell’s Wait-and-See Stance Drives Bond Yields Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a wait-and-see approach during his testimony, signaling that the central bank is in no hurry to cut rates despite persistent inflation concerns. Treasury yields have risen across the curve, with longer-dated Treasuries climbing more than their shorter-maturity counterparts as investors brace for only a single quarter-point rate cut by September. The Fed’s cautious stance, underscored by Powell’s prepared remarks, has added to market uncertainty ahead of key inflation and jobs data releases later this week.





Stocks have experienced mixed reactions; while the Dow (DIA) edged up by 0.1% and the S&P 500 (SPY) remained largely unchanged, the Nasdaq (QQQ) fluctuated amid heightened volatility. Megacap performers showed divergent trends, with Apple (AAPL) leading gains, Meta Platforms (META) losing momentum after a 16-day rally, and Intel (INTC) surging 8%. The dollar has softened slightly, reflecting broader market recalibrations as traders adjust their expectations for future Fed policy moves.





Market Overview:





Treasury yields have advanced, with the 10-year yield (TLT) up 3 basis points to 4.53%.



Equity indexes are volatile, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 showing little change while the Dow adds a marginal 0.1%.



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% as safe-haven demand moderates.



Key Points:



Powell’s remarks reinforce expectations of a cautious Fed, amid persistent inflation above target.



Market sentiment is tempered by a mix of strong corporate earnings and geopolitical uncertainties, including potential trade tariffs.



Short-term rate cut expectations have been pared, with traders now pricing in only one cut by mid-year.



Looking Ahead:



Upcoming U.S. inflation data and employment reports will be pivotal in shaping future Fed policy.



Continued volatility in the bond and equity markets may persist as investors digest mixed economic signals.



Global factors and potential tariff announcements could further influence market dynamics.



Bull Case:



The Fed's cautious approach suggests a commitment to maintaining economic stability, potentially supporting long-term market confidence.



Mixed corporate earnings, including beats from Coca-Cola and Shopify, demonstrate resilience in key sectors of the economy.



The slight weakening of the dollar could boost U.S. exports and multinational corporate profits.



Intel's 8% surge indicates ongoing strength in the tech sector, a key driver of market performance.



The Fed's patience may allow for a "soft landing," balancing inflation control with sustained economic growth.



Bear Case:



Rising Treasury yields, particularly in longer-dated bonds, may pressure equity valuations and increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.



Reduced expectations for rate cuts could limit economic stimulus and potentially slow growth in rate-sensitive sectors.



Persistent inflation above the Fed's 2% target risks eroding purchasing power and consumer confidence.



Market volatility, as seen in the Nasdaq's fluctuations, may deter risk-averse investors and increase market uncertainty.



Geopolitical risks and potential trade tariffs could disrupt global supply chains and negatively impact corporate profits.



On the corporate front, several major companies have delivered mixed earnings that have added to the overall market turbulence. Boeing has reported robust deliveries, while Coca-Cola ( KO ) and Shopify ( SHOP ) have posted earnings beats that contrast with Humana’s announcement of plan cuts in its Medicare Advantage segment. Additionally, Travelers ( TRV ) expects significant pretax losses from recent wildfires, and DuPont’s ( DD ) cost-cutting measures appear to be yielding positive results, even as WK Kellogg ( K ) and Marriott ( MAR ) face headwinds.Overall, the market remains in a state of cautious anticipation as investors weigh Powell’s wait-and-see signals against a backdrop of mixed corporate performance and persistent economic challenges. With critical inflation and job data imminent and geopolitical risks on the horizon, market participants are poised for a period of continued volatility, closely watching the Fed's next moves and corporate earnings updates for further direction.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.