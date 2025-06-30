Quiver Stock Research: Record Highs Close H1 as Dollar Weakness Fuels Gold and Equities

Wall Street closed the first half of 2025 on a high note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh records and the Dow near its own peak as traders cheered the extension of last week’s gains. Trade developments, including revived U.S.–Canada talks and a looming July 9 tariff deadline, continued to dominate market sentiment.





The dollar slid to its weakest level in nearly four years against the euro, marking its sixth straight monthly decline, while Treasury yields fell as investors priced in a faster pace of Fed rate cuts. Gold benefited from the softer greenback, capping a stellar first half, and oil posted its second monthly gain despite modest losses on the day.





Market Overview:





S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) close Q2 at record highs;



Dollar down for sixth month, euro near four-year peak;



10-year Treasury yield dips toward 4.23%.



Key Points:



Trade talks with Canada resume after digital tax dispute;



Trump pressures Fed chair via handwritten note urging rate cuts;



Fed funds futures signal nearly three cuts priced in for 2025.



Looking Ahead:



U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI and Eurozone CPI reports due;



ECB forum panel with Powell and Lagarde to draw close attention;



Constellation Brands (STZ) earnings to provide sector insight.



Bull Case:



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed Q2 at record highs, demonstrating strong investor confidence and momentum as markets weathered trade uncertainties and celebrated progress in U.S.–Canada negotiations.



The resumption of trade talks with Canada after the digital tax dispute signals a more constructive environment for global commerce, reducing the risk of escalating trade wars and supporting multinational earnings.



Investors are pricing in a faster pace of Fed rate cuts, with nearly three reductions expected in 2025, which could lower borrowing costs, boost liquidity, and support risk assets across the board.



A weaker dollar benefits U.S. exporters and multinational companies, while gold’s strong performance reflects robust demand for safe havens amid ongoing market volatility.



Upcoming ECB forum with Powell and Lagarde, along with key economic data releases, could provide further clarity and positive catalysts for markets, reinforcing the bullish trend.



The Dow’s proximity to its own peak and the overall record-setting performance suggest broad-based strength across sectors, not just in tech, supporting a “risk-on” environment.



Bear Case:



The looming July 9 tariff deadline remains a major source of uncertainty, with the potential for sudden disruptions to trade flows and renewed market volatility if agreements are not reached.



Senate Republicans are struggling with internal divisions over Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax-cut and spending bill, raising concerns about fiscal sustainability and the risk of policy gridlock.



The dollar’s continued slide to multi-year lows against the euro reflects waning global confidence in U.S. economic policy and could exacerbate inflationary pressures by raising import costs.



While Fed rate cuts are priced in, any delay or reversal in the central bank’s dovish stance—especially amid political pressure from the White House—could unsettle markets and trigger a correction.



Upcoming economic reports, including the U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI and Eurozone CPI, may reveal underlying weakness or persistent inflation, challenging the current rally.



Despite record highs, market breadth and sector rotation could narrow, leaving gains concentrated in a few large-cap stocks and increasing vulnerability to sudden pullbacks.



Senate Republicans raced to pass Trump's latest tax-cut and spending bill before the July 4 recess, even as party divisions over its $3.3 trillion cost surfaced. Investors now turn to Thursday's U.S. jobs report for further market direction.

