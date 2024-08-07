Quiver Markets Wrap: Tech Selloff and Weak Treasury Auction Drive Major Indexes Lower

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq (QQQ) falling 1% as technology shares declined and weak demand in a 10-year Treasury auction stoked investor jitters in choppy trade. Indexes started the day higher with a surge in tech shares, and both began to lose steam in afternoon trading. With investors still nervous after a recent steep selloff in global stocks, equities pared gains further after the Treasury auction (TLT).





All three indexes went red, and losses steepened just before the close. The S&P 500 technology index (SPY) ended down 1.4% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index. "There's just a lot to worry about over the next eight weeks or so, so I'm expecting more volatility. I wouldn't be surprised if after a few days of rally you have another small selloff," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. Investors have been worried about a possible U.S. recession and weaker forecasts from some big U.S. companies, among other factors.





Market Overview:





Nasdaq falls 1%, Dow down (DIA) 0.6%, S&P 500 down 0.8%.



Weak demand in 10-year Treasury auction fuels jitters.



S&P 500 technology index down 1.4%.



Key Points:



Early surge in tech shares fades in afternoon trading.



Investors concerned about U.S. recession and corporate forecasts.



Disney shares fall 4.5% on weak theme park demand outlook.



Looking Ahead:



Expectations of continued market volatility over the next eight weeks.



Anticipation of more commentary on monetary policy from Fed officials.



Focus on Jackson Hole event where Fed Chair Powell will speak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.21 points, or 0.6%, to 38,763.45, the S&P 500 lost 40.53 points, or 0.77%, to 5,199.5, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 171.05 points, or 1.05%, to 16,195.81. Lindsey Bell, chief strategist at 248 Ventures in Charlotte, North Carolina, said investors also may be taking profits after Tuesday's rebound in stocks. "You don't just have the fall we had on Monday and it's done. You typically test the lows again before we can move out of this downtrend," she said.Shares of Walt Disney ( DIS ) fell 4.5% as it predicted a "moderation in demand" at its theme park business in the coming quarters. Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ) shares dropped 20.1% after it reported quarterly adjusted gross margins below estimates. Rival Dell Technologies ( DELL ) dropped 4.9%. Markets await more commentary on monetary policy from U.S. central bank officials next week, in the run-up to the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, event where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.