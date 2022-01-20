Quite a few insiders invested in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Zevia PBC's (NYSE:ZVIA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zevia PBC

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Julie Ruehl for US$147k worth of shares, at about US$7.35 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.33. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Zevia PBC insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ZVIA Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2022

Zevia PBC Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Zevia PBC insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$157k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Zevia PBC insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zevia PBC Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Zevia PBC insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Zevia PBC.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

