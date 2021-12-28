Quite a few insiders invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMK) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Weis Markets

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior VP Michael Lockard bought US$183k worth of shares at a price of US$61.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$65.99. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Weis Markets share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Weis Markets insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WMK Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insiders at Weis Markets Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Weis Markets insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$189k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Weis Markets Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Weis Markets insiders own about US$699m worth of shares (which is 39% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Weis Markets Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Weis Markets insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

