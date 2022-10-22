Quite a few insiders invested in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Weave Communications, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEAV) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Weave Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Blake Modersitzki bought US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$6.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.92 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Weave Communications insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$8.19. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Weave Communications Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.8m worth of Weave Communications stock, about 0.7% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Weave Communications Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Weave Communications shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Weave Communications insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Weave Communications. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Weave Communications and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

