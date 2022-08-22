Quite a few insiders invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thermon Group Holdings

The Independent Non-Executive Chairperson John Nesser made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$57k worth of shares at a price of US$16.35 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$18.92. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Thermon Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:THR Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insiders At Thermon Group Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Thermon Group Holdings. In total, insiders bought US$201k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Thermon Group Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Thermon Group Holdings insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thermon Group Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Thermon Group Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

