Quite a few insiders invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Shore Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHBI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Shore Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Dawn Willey for US$102k worth of shares, at about US$17.05 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$20.71), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Shore Bancshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SHBI Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Insider Ownership of Shore Bancshares

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Shore Bancshares insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shore Bancshares Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Shore Bancshares and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Shore Bancshares has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

