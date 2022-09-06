Quite a few insiders invested in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Ribbon Communications Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RBBN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ribbon Communications

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Bruns Grayson bought US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$2.81 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.42. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 118.00k shares for US$332k. But they sold 40.00k shares for US$139k. Overall, Ribbon Communications insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:RBBN Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Does Ribbon Communications Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ribbon Communications insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ribbon Communications Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ribbon Communications insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Ribbon Communications and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ribbon Communications (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

