Quite a few insiders invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Preferred Apartment Communities

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Sara Finley bought US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$10.51 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$13.17. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.51k shares for US$112k. But they sold 3.11k shares for US$37k. In total, Preferred Apartment Communities insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:APTS Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Are Preferred Apartment Communities Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Preferred Apartment Communities insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director John Cannon shelled out US$10.0k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Preferred Apartment Communities

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.7% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Preferred Apartment Communities Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Preferred Apartment Communities and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Preferred Apartment Communities you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

