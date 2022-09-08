Quite a few insiders invested in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Ponce Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer Sergio Vaccaro made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$92k worth of shares at a price of US$9.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.34. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Ponce Financial Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.97k shares worth US$149k. But insiders sold 107.00 shares worth US$991. Overall, Ponce Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:PDLB Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Have Ponce Financial Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Ponce Financial Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Maria Alvarez shelled out US$10.0k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Ponce Financial Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Ponce Financial Group insiders own about US$8.6m worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ponce Financial Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Ponce Financial Group insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ponce Financial Group you should know about.

