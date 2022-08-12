Quite a few insiders invested in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NextGen Healthcare, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NXGN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NextGen Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director David Sides made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$15.62 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$17.29 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the NextGen Healthcare insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

NextGen Healthcare insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NXGN Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership Of NextGen Healthcare

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that NextGen Healthcare insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$219m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NextGen Healthcare Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NextGen Healthcare shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, NextGen Healthcare insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in NextGen Healthcare, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

