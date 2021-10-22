Quite a few insiders invested in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MarketWise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer R. Lynch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$103k worth of shares at a price of US$7.01 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.21 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for MarketWise share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months MarketWise insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$7.79. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:MKTW Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

MarketWise is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at MarketWise Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that MarketWise insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$221k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does MarketWise Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of MarketWise shares, worth about US$7.0m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MarketWise Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that MarketWise insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MarketWise.

But note: MarketWise may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

