Quite a few insiders invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Consolidated Edison, Inc.'s (NYSE:ED) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Consolidated Edison Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP & Treasurer, Yukari Saegusa, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$117k worth of shares at a price of US$80.46 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$83.85). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 57% of Yukari Saegusa's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.23k shares for US$306k. But insiders sold 1.45k shares worth US$117k. In total, Consolidated Edison insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$72.43. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ED Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Consolidated Edison Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Consolidated Edison shares over the last three months. In total, VP & Treasurer Yukari Saegusa sold US$117k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$65k worth of shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership of Consolidated Edison

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Consolidated Edison insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Consolidated Edison Tell Us?

The stark truth for Consolidated Edison is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Consolidated Edison. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Consolidated Edison (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

