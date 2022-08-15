Quite a few insiders invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Camden National Corporation's (NASDAQ:CAC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Camden National

The President Gregory Dufour made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$37.43 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$48.00), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Camden National insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$41.68. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CAC Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insiders At Camden National Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Camden National insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$59k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Camden National

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Camden National insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Camden National Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Camden National we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Camden National.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

