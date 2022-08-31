Quite a few insiders invested in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BOTJ) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bank of the James Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Watt Foster for US$73k worth of shares, at about US$15.34 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.64. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Bank of the James Financial Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:BOTJ Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Bank of the James Financial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Bank of the James Financial Group over the last quarter. Insiders purchased US$39k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares, worth about US$7.0m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of the James Financial Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Bank of the James Financial Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bank of the James Financial Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Bank of the James Financial Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.