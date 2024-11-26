Quisitive Technology price target lowered to C$0.60 from C$0.65 at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered the firm’s price target on Quisitive Technology (QUISF) to C$0.60 from C$0.65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
