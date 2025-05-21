Quipt Home Medical Gets Unsolicited Acquisition Offer From Forager Despite Standstill Agreement

(RTTNews) - Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT), a medical equipment provider, Wednesday said that it has received an unsolicited non-binding and conditional and indicative proposal from Forager Capital Management, LLC (FCM) to acquire Quipt for $3.10 per share.

As previously disclosed, the company had entered into a non-disclosure and standstill agreement on February 1, 2025, with Forager Fund, L.P. and FCM. As per the agreement, Forager, and other representatives of Forager would not acquire or propose to acquire any equity securities or assets (the Standstill) of Quipt for a period six months after the date of the agreement, without the prior approval in writing by the Board of Directors of the company. The Board has not given Forager prior written permission to waive the confidentiality provision or the standstill provision relating to the issuance of a non-binding proposal.

Quipt noted that it is focused on the company's long-term interests, to ensure sustainable value for its shareholders.

