QuinStreet Reports Record First Quarter Results

Quinstreet ( (QNST) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quinstreet presented to its investors.

QuinStreet, Inc. operates in the performance marketplaces and technologies sector, providing solutions for the financial services and home services industries through online marketplaces that connect consumers with brands.

QuinStreet has reported a record performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues reaching $279.2 million, marking a 125% year-over-year increase. This significant growth was driven by a surge in auto insurance revenues, which increased by 664% compared to the previous year.

Key highlights of QuinStreet’s financial performance include a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA to $20.3 million and an adjusted net income of $12.5 million. The financial services segment experienced a revenue growth of 192%, while home services saw a 32% increase. These results are attributed to expanded client and product engagements.

Looking forward, QuinStreet’s management has raised its full fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook, now expecting between $975 million and $1.025 billion. The company is also optimistic about the impact of upcoming FCC changes to TCPA rules, anticipating a positive outcome for its operations.

