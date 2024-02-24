QuinStreet (QNST) Price Target Increased by 8.41% to 15.34

The average one-year price target for QuinStreet (NasdaqGS:QNST) has been revised to 15.34 / share. This is an increase of 8.41% from the prior estimate of 14.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of 14.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.12%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 63,892K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 4,503K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,051K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares, representing a decrease of 34.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 59.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,475K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 2,618K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 49.43% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,606K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 9.09% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

