QuinStreet (QNST) Price Target Increased by 13.84% to 13.98

The average one-year price target for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) has been revised to 13.98 / share. This is an increase of 13.84% from the prior estimate of 12.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from the latest reported closing price of 12.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 61,943K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,428K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 4,441K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 0.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,475K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 2.13% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,754K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 4.26% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 2,570K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 25.56% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

