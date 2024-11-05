QuinStreet price target raised to $32 from $25 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on QuinStreet (QNST) to $32 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says QuinStreet delivered a massive quarter to kick off FY25, blowing away estimates for revenue and profits. Insurance continues to lead the charge, with Q1 revenue up over 600%, while home services also drove a healthy 32% growth.

