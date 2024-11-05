QuinStreet price target raised to $29 from $22 at Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss raised the firm’s price target on QuinStreet (QNST) to $29 from $22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported revenues that topped the firm’s estimate and gave a Q2 revenue EBITDA outlook that the firm says was “sharply above our prior estimate.” The return to growth in insurance spending, which is supportive of the acceleration in revenue growth in fiscal 2025, can be supportive of higher multiples to support valuation, the analyst argues.

