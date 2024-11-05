QuinStreet price target raised to $25 from $20 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on QuinStreet (QNST) to $25 from $20 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. QuinStreet’s revenue outlook was “much better than we expected and so was the incremental AEBITDA margin,” says the analyst, who raised the firm’s estimates on the guidance upside.

