QuinStreet management to meet with Barrington

Meeting to be held in Philadelphia on December 4 and in Boston on December 5 hosted by Barrington.
Read More on QNST:
- QuinStreet price target raised to $29 from $22 at Barrington
- QuinStreet price target raised to $25 from $20 at Lake Street
- QuinStreet price target raised to $32 from $25 at Craig-Hallum
- QuinStreet price target raised to $32 from $24 at B. Riley
