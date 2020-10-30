QuinStreet, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 145%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$139m were what the analysts expected, QuinStreet surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.27 per share, an impressive 145% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:QNST Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for QuinStreet from five analysts is for revenues of US$521.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 3.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 57% to US$0.26 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$502.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about QuinStreet's future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 21% to US$21.50per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on QuinStreet, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting QuinStreet is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that QuinStreet's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than QuinStreet.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around QuinStreet's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for QuinStreet going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for QuinStreet you should know about.

