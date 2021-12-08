QuinStreet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QNST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.42, changing hands as high as $18.53 per share. QuinStreet, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QNST's low point in its 52 week range is $13.23 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.44.

